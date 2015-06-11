FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Takashimaya unit plans $294 mln Vietnam project-media
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Takashimaya unit plans $294 mln Vietnam project-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - A unit of Japan’s Takashimaya plans to invest in a $294-million underground department store project in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese online media said on Thursday.

Toshin Development Co, a non-residential building operator unit of Takashimaya, has submitted a project plan to the city authority in May, a Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online report quoted Japanese vice infrastructure minister Kisaburo Ishii as saying at a Wednesday meeting in Vietnam.

Toshin Development declined to comment. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.