FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Eximbank to handle India's $300 mln textile loan
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Eximbank to handle India's $300 mln textile loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Eximbank will disburse any loans under India’s $300 million credit for projects which use Indian-made equipment with value of up to 75 percent of the project’s total investment, the Vietnamese government’s website reported.

Each loan carries a 10-year span and an interest rate of 2 percent per annum, the website cited a Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association report as saying. Textile and garment exports are Vietnam’s second-biggest cash earner after phones and accessories.

The credit comes ahead the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact being negotiated among 12 countries - including Vietnam but not India - which requires raw materials to be made locally or sourced from 12 TPP members. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.