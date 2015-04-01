FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Credit Saison to buy 49 pct stake in Vietnam firm
April 1, 2015

Japan's Credit Saison to buy 49 pct stake in Vietnam firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Credit Saison Co has secured permission from Vietnam’s central bank to buy 49 percent stake in a financial firm owned by the unlisted Ho Chi Minh City Development Bank (HDBank), the State Bank of Vietnam said on Wednesday.

HDBank will retain a 50 percent of stake in HDFinance, while the remaining 1 percent will be sold to Ho Chi Minh Securities Corp, the central bank said in a statement. It gave no value of the deal.

HDFinance was formed in 2007 as Societe Generale Viet Finance and was the first non-bank, wholly foreign-owned financial firm licensed in Vietnam. It was acquired in October 2013 by HDBank, which provides consumer loans via a nationwide network. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

