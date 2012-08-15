FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kinh Bac City reports H1 losses at $6.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Kinh Bac City reports H1 losses at $6.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Kinh Bac City Development Share Holding Corp in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenue 174,580 364,554

Gross profit -123,088 69,327

Net profit -128,443 37,366

NOTE: Results are unaudited

Shares of the real estate developer, based in the northern of province of Bac Ninh, were down 4.85 percent at 9,800 dong (47 U.S. cents) at 0429 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.