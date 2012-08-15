TABLE-Kinh Bac City reports H1 losses at $6.2 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Kinh Bac City Development Share Holding Corp in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenue 174,580 364,554

Gross profit -123,088 69,327

Net profit -128,443 37,366

NOTE: Results are unaudited

Shares of the real estate developer, based in the northern of province of Bac Ninh, were down 4.85 percent at 9,800 dong (47 U.S. cents) at 0429 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)