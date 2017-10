July 25 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of food producer Kinh Do Corporation in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 792,017 847,349

Gross profit 302,567 11,037

Net profit 278,502 1,035

NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent firm only.

KDC shares were down 2.8 percent at 38,800 dong each at 0430 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)