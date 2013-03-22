FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KEPCO, Marubeni venture wins $2.3 bln Vietnam power plant order
March 22, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

KEPCO, Marubeni venture wins $2.3 bln Vietnam power plant order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korean utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) and Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp have won a $2.3 billion contract to build and operate a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam, KEPCO said on Friday.

The venture plans to secure financing from Korea Eximbank and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and contract the plant construction to Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

KEPCO expects $15 billion of revenue over 25 years from the project after the plant starts working in 2018. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

