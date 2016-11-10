FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Vietnam's airport operator ACV wins listing approval - Hanoi exchange
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 10 months ago

Vietnam's airport operator ACV wins listing approval - Hanoi exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the operator of Vietnam's civilian airports, has won approval to list all of its shares, worth around $975 million at face value, on the country's Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) said on Thursday.

The state still owns 95.4 percent of stake in the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm, which has a registered capital of 21.77 trillion dong, the exchange said in a statement.

It gave no details on a debut date on UPCoM, part of the Hanoi bourse, nor a starting price for the stock.

($1=22,323 dong)

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.