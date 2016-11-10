Vietnam's airport operator ACV wins listing approval - Hanoi exchange

HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the operator of Vietnam's civilian airports, has won approval to list all of its shares, worth around $975 million at face value, on the country's Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) said on Thursday.

The state still owns 95.4 percent of stake in the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm, which has a registered capital of 21.77 trillion dong, the exchange said in a statement.

It gave no details on a debut date on UPCoM, part of the Hanoi bourse, nor a starting price for the stock.

($1=22,323 dong)