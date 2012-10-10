FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

BIDV secures Vietnam listing licence -exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s largest partly private bank by assets, has secured a licence to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, market regulators said on Wednesday.

The Hanoi-based bank, also known as the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, will list all 2.3 billion shares on the exchange, representing its registered capital of 23.01 trillion dong ($1.1 billion), the exchange said in a statement. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
