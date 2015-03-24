FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Public Bank to buy BIDV's stake in Vietnam joint venture
March 24, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Public Bank to buy BIDV's stake in Vietnam joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 24 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has allowed Malaysia’s Public Bank Bhd to acquire all stakes owned by Vietnamese lender BIDV in their $62.6 million joint venture VID Public Bank, the SBV said on Tuesday.

After the stake acquisition, the Malaysian bank would turn the Vietnam-based venture into a 100-percent foreign owned bank in the country, the SBV, the central bank, said in a statement on its web site. (sbv.gov.vn)

The central bank’s approval followed an agreement between the two banks last year, under which the Malaysian lender had agreed to buy all of BIDV stake in the 50/50 venture bank, BIDV said in July 2014. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

