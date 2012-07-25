FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Military Bank says H1 net profit up 27 pct y/y
July 25, 2012 / 3:24 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Military Bank says H1 net profit up 27 pct y/y

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Total assets 149,326,380 134,699,548

Gross profit 1,838,296 1,454,760

Net profit 1,391,083 1,095,553

NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent bank only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based bank were flat at 13,800 dong each at 0319 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
