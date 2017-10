Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank):

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Total assets 175,612,370 138,831,492

Gross profit 3,090,027 2,625,323

Net profit 2,325,316 1,915,335

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm were down 0.7 percent at 14,100 dong ($0.68) each at 0304 GMT. ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)