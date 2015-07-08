FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's FPT to provide telecoms services in Myanmar
July 8, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's FPT to provide telecoms services in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - FPT, Vietnam’s leading technology company, said on Wednesday it has secured a licence to provide fixed telecoms and internet services in Myanmar, becoming the first 100-percent foreign-owned firm to operate in the field there.

Myanmar’s communications and technology ministry granted FPT the 15-year licence on Monday, which will also allow the Hanoi-based firm to provide online games, e-news, websites and e-commerce services, FPT said in a statement.

It said FPT Myanmar, established in 2013, had a revenue of $13.5 million last year in Myanmar.

Myanmar has a population of about 55 million and cellphone usage has soared in the past year since foreign operators started providing services in the wake of the opening up of its nascent telecoms sector. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

