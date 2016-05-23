FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmakers back eased Vietnam embargo, have rights concerns
May 23, 2016

U.S. lawmakers back eased Vietnam embargo, have rights concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they supported President Barack Obama's lifting of the embargo on sales of lethal arms to Vietnam, but promised to closely examine any proposed sales to ensure they comply with U.S. interests, including human rights.

"Congress will work with the administration to ensure today's more expansive shift in policy aligns with U.S. interests, including the desire for progress on human rights," said Republican Senator Bob Corker, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
