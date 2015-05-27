FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks to sell stake to JX Nippon Oil
May 27, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks to sell stake to JX Nippon Oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Petrolimex, Vietnam’s largest oil product importer and distributor, is seeking to sell a stake of between 15 and 25 percent to Japan’s JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , a Petrolimex executive was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The Hanoi-based firm has been accelerating talks with the Japanese company over the sale, Dinh Viet Tien, chief of Petrolimex’s Supervisory Board, was quoted by the official Vietnam News daily as saying. He gave no value for the sale.

In December 2014 Petrolimex signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese firm, under which JX Nippon Oil & Energy would become a strategic investor in Petrolimex via a share issue, Petrolimex has said.

Petrolimex Management Board will continue talks with the strategic investor over the share issue for raising its registered capital, while reducing the state ownership to below 75 percent, Petrolimex said in a separate statement issued on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)

