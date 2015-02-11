FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroVietnam Gas sees gross profit down 21 pct y/y in 2015
February 11, 2015

PetroVietnam Gas sees gross profit down 21 pct y/y in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm, projected its gross profit this year will drop 21.2 percent from 2014 to 14.16 trillion dong ($670 million) on lower revenues.

Revenues are projected to reach 69.54 trillion dong this year, down 5.4 percent from 2014, the Ho Chi Minh City-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It cited crude oil price volatility and the firm’s funding needs for several major projects as reasons for the forecasts. ($1=21,115 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
