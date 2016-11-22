FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam abandons plan for first nuclear power plants
November 22, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnam abandons plan for first nuclear power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly voted on Tuesday to scrap plans to build two multi-billion-dollar nuclear power plants with Russia and Japan, parliament delegates said, after government officials cited lower demand forecasts, rising costs and safety concerns.

The parliament vote was taken in a closed session after delegates discussed a government proposal to abandon the project earlier this month.

In November 2009 Vietnam approved the project to build the two plants and awarded construction to Russia's Rosatom and a consortium of Japanese firm led by private utility-led Japan Atomic Power. (Reporting by Hanoi bureau; Editing by John Chalmers)

