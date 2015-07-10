FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Mobile phone users grow 14 pct to 137 mln - Vietnam Economic Times
July 10, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Mobile phone users grow 14 pct to 137 mln - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s mobile phone users rose 14.3 percent to 136.9 million at the end of June from a year earlier, with 3G users jumping 29.6 percent in the period to 29.1 million, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing government data.

The country’s 3G telecoms service has more growth potential as just around 20 percent of the total mobile phone users subscribe to the service, compared with 70-80 percent in developed countries, the paper cited telecoms industry experts as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

