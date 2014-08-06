VIETNAM PRESS-Alcohol industry grows 17.6 pct per year over 2009-2013 - Lao Dong

Vietnam’s alcoholic beverage industry grew an average 17.61 percent per year over the 2009-2013 period despite an economic downturn that hurt most sectors in the country, according to VietinBank Securities, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

Beer accounted for 98 percent of the sector’s revenues, and alcohol consumption could surge this year in Vietnam, Southeast Asia’s biggest beer-drinking nation, with people aged between 15 and 40 accounting for nearly half of its population, the report said.

