VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's VAMC buys $40 mln bad debts in three banks - Vietnam Economic Times
October 9, 2013 / 2:04 AM / in 4 years

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's VAMC buys $40 mln bad debts in three banks - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vietnam Asset Management Co said it has bought 840 billion dong ($39.8 million) worth of bad debts in three domestic banks, including Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank, the Vietnam Economics Times newspaper reports.

The firm, run by the central bank, will buy bad debt worth 1 trillion dong from one or two banks this week by issuing special bonds, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
