VIETNAM PRESS-Bad debts seen up at 4 pct of loans in April -VnEconomy
#Credit Markets
July 1, 2014 / 3:27 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Bad debts seen up at 4 pct of loans in April -VnEconomy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Non-performing loans accounted for 4.03 percent of the outstanding loans in Vietnam’s banks in April, up from 3.61 percent at the end of 2013, according to State Bank of Vietnam data, the Vietnam Economic Times said in an online report. (vneconomy.vn)

Even though the central bank-run Vietnam Asset Management Co has been striving to buy bad debts, slow lending in the first few months of 2014 has failed to help lower the toxic asset ratio in the banking system, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
