VIETNAM PRESS-Debit cards make up most of 74 mln bank cards - Thanh Nien

Commercial banks in Vietnam had issued more than 74 million cards as of Aug. 31, with nearly 92 percent of them debit cards while credit cards accounted for 4 percent, according to the central bank, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

Banks had also installed a combined 16,000 automated teller machines and more than 153,200 points for card transactions, the report said.

Vietnam has around 90 million people.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)