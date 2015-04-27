FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to have 20 banks after restructuring - Nhan Dan
#Financials
April 27, 2015

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam to have 20 banks after restructuring - Nhan Dan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam has been restructuring its banking system and will reduce the number of commercial banks to around 20 in the next few years, from nearly 40 now, according to the State Bank of Vietnam, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.

Last Saturday, the central bank said it had acquired the loss-making Dai Duong Commercial Bank, a unit of Ocean Group Co , to ensure the system’s safety, the second such move in less than two months.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
