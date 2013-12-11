FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Banking sector reports higher assets - Vietnam Economic Times
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Banking sector reports higher assets - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banks in Vietnam have increased their total assets to 5,424 trillion dong ($257 billion) as of Oct. 31, up 1 percent from September, marking the third consecutive month with a rise after a strong fall in July, according to a central bank report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The sector’s equity in October has also risen 6.33 percent from the end of 2012, with partly private banks registering a positive equity after many months with negative balance, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.