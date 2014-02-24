FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnamese banks less optimistic about 2014 growth - Vietnam Economic Times
February 24, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnamese banks less optimistic about 2014 growth - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Firms in Vietnam’s banking and finance sector showed less optimism over business prospect in 2014 compared with last year when the sector led the positive outlook chart, according to a study by Vietnam Report, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The minerals, oil and fuel, metals, and construction materials companies are the most optimistic among sectors, expecting their sector growth to accelerate in 2014 and above other categories, the report on Vietnam’s 3,000 biggest and fastest growing companies in 2013 said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)

