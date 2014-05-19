FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Top insurer Baoviet's Q1 net profit before tax up 28 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times
May 19, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Top insurer Baoviet's Q1 net profit before tax up 28 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s top insurer Baoviet Holdings reported its net profit before tax for the first quarter of 2014 at 539 billion dong ($25.5 million), up 28.4 percent from the same time last year, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The company’s revenue for the three-month period also increased 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.5 trillion dong, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,135 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
