VIETNAM PRESS-Baoviet's Jan-Sept gross profit rises 6 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s top insurer Baoviet Holdings said its gross profit in the first three quarters ended September rose 6 percent to 1.16 trillion dong ($55 million) from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The company’s revenue for the same period increased 11.2 percent from last year and reached 74.5 percent of the earning target for the whole of 2013, the report said.

