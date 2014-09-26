FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Special consumption tax on beer to rise to 65 pct in 2018 - Dau Tu
September 26, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Special consumption tax on beer to rise to 65 pct in 2018 - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Special consumption tax on beer would be raised to 55 percent in 2015, 60 percent in 2016 and 65 percent in 2018 from 50 percent now, according to a draft law amendment to be submitted to Vietnam’s National Assembly for approval, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported.

Higher tax should be in place to help limit the use of the beverage and boost state budget income, the report quoted Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

