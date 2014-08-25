VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV raises $156 mln via bonds - Lao Dong

Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam’s second-largest partly private bank by assets, raised 3.3 trillion dong ($155.88 million) through bonds, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

The bonds have par value of 1 billion dong each and a maturity of 10 years and one day, with a coupon rate of 8.8 percent per year in the first five years and 9.3 percent annually thereafter, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,170 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)