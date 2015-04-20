FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV projects slower lending in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times
April 20, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV projects slower lending in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIDV, Vietnam’s second-largest partly private bank by assets, has projected loans to grow 16 percent this year, slowing from 18 percent in 2014, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports, citing a statement after a shareholders’ meeting last week.

The Hanoi-based lender also expected pre-tax profit to climb 19 percent to 7.5 trillion dong ($350 million) this year and plans to complete the acquisition of unlisted Mekong Housing Bank in May.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

