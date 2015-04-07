FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV insurance arm to sell shares to foreigners - Vietnam News
April 7, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV insurance arm to sell shares to foreigners - Vietnam News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam Insurance Co (BIC), the insurance arm of Hanoi-based BIDV, plans to sell up to 41 million new shares to foreign strategic investors, the Vietnam News reported, citing a company note to shareholders.

BIC has been in talks with partners from South Korea, the European Union and North America to find strategic investors, the report said. BIDV is Vietnam’s second-biggest partly private lender in terms of assets.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

