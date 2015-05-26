VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV expects gross profit to reach $458 mln in 2017- Vietnam Economic Times

BIDV, Vietnam’s top partly private lender in terms of assets, expects its gross profit to rise 16 percent per year to reach 10 trillion dong ($458 million) in 2017, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted BIDV chairman as saying.

BIDV has completed its acquisition of a Ho Chi Minh City-based lender on Monday, bringing its total assets to above 700 trillion dong, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,830 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)