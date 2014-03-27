FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Bitcoin trading is illegal in Vietnam - Thoi Bao Ngan Hang
March 27, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Bitcoin trading is illegal in Vietnam - Thoi Bao Ngan Hang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trading of bitcoin is illegal and not protected by the Vietnamese law, according to a State Bank of Vietnam official, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.

A Vietnamese company planned to open an online trading platform in Vietnam for bitcoin, but the government has not accepted bitcoin as a currency and thus there is no legal framework for registering bitcoin trading, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

