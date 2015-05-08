FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Balance of payments may show $5 bln surplus in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s balance of payments this year is projected to post a surplus of $5 billion, and funds inflows including foreign direct investment, official development assistance and overseas remittances show positive signs, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing forecasts by BIDV analysts.

The surplus in the first quarter of 2015 was 2.8 billion and more than $10 billion for the whole of last year, based on state media reports.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

