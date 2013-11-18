VIETNAM PRESS-Japan's Bridgestone doubles Vietnam plant investment - Tuoi Tre

Japan’s Bridgestone Corp’s Vietnam unit has secured a licence to double its total investment in a car tyre factory in the northern port city of Haiphong to $1.22 billion from $574.8 million, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper said.

Bridgestone’s project is the second-largest foreign invested project in the city after a $1.5 billion project invested by a South Korean firm, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)