VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's Jan-Feb budget deficit seen at $958 mln - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s budget deficit in the first two months of this year reached an estimated 20.2 trillion dong ($958 million), or 9 percent of the annual deficit projected for 2014, based on Finance Ministry data, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
Budget revenue in the January-February period rose 12.9 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 129.9 trillion dong, while expenditure edged up 4.3 percent to 150.1 trillion dong, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,080 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)