VIETNAM PRESS-Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook roped in for $4 bln casino project - Vietnam Investment Review

The $4 billion South Hoi An casino resort in central Vietnam has roped in Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook to complete the project after nearly three years of delays, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper reported, citing an executive of VinaCapital, a strategic shareholder.

Work will begin in early 2016 in the province of Quang Nam, with an initial investment of $500 million, the report added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)