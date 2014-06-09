VIETNAM PRESS-C.bank vows to keep exchange rate stable in 2014 - Banking Times

The State Bank of Vietnam will keep stable the dollar/dong exchange rate until the end of 2014 and even if it has to make any adjustments, the total change would not exceed 2 percent, according to the central bank governor, the Banking Times newspaper reported.

Vietnam now has a surplus of more than $10 billion in its balance of payments and the central bank has so far this year bought $10 billion to increase the country’s foreign exchange, according to the governor, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)