VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank has room to lower interest rates in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s central bank has room to lower the ceiling on dong deposit rates by 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points this year given a low inflation forecast for 2015, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports, citing a Vietcombank Securities assessment.

The brokerage forecast Vietnam’s inflation at 3.7 percent for 2015, below the 5 percent targeted by the government, the report said.

The central bank has been keeping stable the ceiling for dong deposit rates at 5.5 percent since late October.

