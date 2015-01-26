FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank has room to lower interest rates in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times
January 26, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank has room to lower interest rates in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s central bank has room to lower the ceiling on dong deposit rates by 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points this year given a low inflation forecast for 2015, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports, citing a Vietcombank Securities assessment.

The brokerage forecast Vietnam’s inflation at 3.7 percent for 2015, below the 5 percent targeted by the government, the report said.

The central bank has been keeping stable the ceiling for dong deposit rates at 5.5 percent since late October.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

