VIETNAM PRESS-Cbank may acquire OceanBank, GP Bank - Lao Dong

The State Bank of Vietnam may buy out at no cost unlisted lenders OceanBank, a subsidiary of Ocean Group , and GP Bank, after the later failed a merger talk with Sinapore’s United Overseas Bank Ltd, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported, citing central bank officials.

Merger and acquisition deals among Vietnamese lenders are voluntary, but could be appointed and compulsory by the central bank to “completely handle weak lenders,” the report said, quoting deputy governor Nguyen Thi Hong.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)