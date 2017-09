Vietnam’s credit growth rate as of Aug. 26 reached 4.5 percent from December 2013 and is likely to be about 10 percent at the end of this year, a central bank official said in a monthly meeting, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The government expects loans to grow 12-14 percent this year from 2013.

