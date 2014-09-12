FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Banks boost credit cards to cover low lending - Vietnam Economic Times
September 12, 2014 / 2:08 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Banks boost credit cards to cover low lending - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banks in Vietnam are promoting their credit card services to make up for low lending to troubled businesses that has been holding back their credit growth, according to an industry expert, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The number of Vietnamese using credit cards stood at 2.52 million, a small fraction compared with the country’s 90-million population, the report said.

Banks’ lending in Vietnam rose only 4.33 percent as of Aug. 21 from the end of last year, far below the government’s annual target of 12-14 percent, the central bank said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom)

