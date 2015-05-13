FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Central bank check delays Eximbank shareholder meeting - Lao Dong
May 13, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Central bank check delays Eximbank shareholder meeting - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s central bank inspecting the cross ownership of major shareholders in Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank has resulted in a delay in the lender’s shareholder meeting scheduled in late April, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper quoted a central banker in the city as saying.

Two former executives of another bank were expected to join Eximbank’s board in the new tenure, Eximbank said in documents sent to shareholders before the scheduled meeting, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

