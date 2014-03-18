FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Exxon Mobil plans $20 bln power project in Vietnam - Thanh Nien
March 18, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Exxon Mobil plans $20 bln power project in Vietnam - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to invest around $20 billion in a gas-fired power complex with Vietnam’s state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, according to the Trade Ministry, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The project envisages construction of two power plants with a combined capacity of 6,000 to 6,500 megawatts, which could make the United States one of the top four foreign investors in Vietnam along with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

