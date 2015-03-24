FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Property firm FLC expects to double profit in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times
March 24, 2015

VIETNAM PRESS-Property firm FLC expects to double profit in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property firm FLC Group Co has projected its 2015 gross profit to more than double from 2014 to 1.16 trillion dong ($54 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper said, citing FLC shareholders’ annual meeting.

The group’s consolidated revenue this year is projected to jump to 5.53 trillion dong from 2.4 trillion dong in 2014 as sales of property projects begin rolling out, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,500 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

