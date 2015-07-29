VIETNAM PRESS-Floods kill 17 people in northern province - Tuoi Tre

At least 17 people were killed and six others were missing in floods and landslides, while several thousands were displaced as torrential rain, the worst in 40 years, hit the northern province of Quang Ninh in the past three days, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

Around 3,500 people have been evacuated to higher grounds, the paper quoted a provincial government report. The province is home to world heritage Halong Bay.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)