VIETNAM PRESS-Corporate demand for dollars push up rates - Thanh Nien
June 4, 2014 / 1:42 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Corporate demand for dollars push up rates - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Companies in Vietnam buying the U.S. dollar for settlements and debt repayments while avoiding selling the foreign currency have pushed the exchange rate to high levels, according to a Vietnamese bank executive, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

The Vietnamese dong has been depreciating recently, with banks offering 21,245 dongs per dollar on Tuesday, compared with 21,170 a week earlier, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
