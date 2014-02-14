FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Technology firm FPT's 2013 gross profit up 5 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times
February 14, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Technology firm FPT's 2013 gross profit up 5 pct y/y - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Technology firm FPT Corp made a gross profit of 2.5 trillion dong ($119 million) in 2013, up 5 percent from a year earlier, said a company statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue grew 13 percent from 2012 to 28.6 trillion dong, with the technology and telecoms sectors contributing 75 percent to the company’s income, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,070 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

