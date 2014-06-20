FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Technology firm FPT buys Slovak RWE IT - Dau Tu
June 20, 2014 / 1:37 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Technology firm FPT buys Slovak RWE IT - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Technology firm FPT Corp recently acquired RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of RWE AG, the first acquisition deal of the Vietnamese company as part of a globalisation plan, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, without giving any financial details.

FPT’s net profit in the first five months of this year rose 3 percent from the same time in 2013 to 817 billion dongs ($38.5 million), the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,280 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

