VIETNAM PRESS-Police detain a National Assembly delegate for fraud - Thanh Nien
January 8, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Police detain a National Assembly delegate for fraud - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Vietnamese businesswoman, who is a National Assembly delegate, was detained for fraud to appropriate property following accusations she failed to honour property contracts, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

The National Assembly membership of the 49-year-old delegate was suspended and her house in Hanoi was searched late on Wednesday before investigators took her into custody, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

