VIETNAM PRESS-Japan bank lends $338 mln to Vietnam's power plant - Vietnam Economic Times

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has signed a contract for a 17-year credit worth $338.2 million to fund part of the $1.76-billion Vinh Tan 4 thermal power plant, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

JBIC will extend $202.9 million while $135.3 million will come from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, the report said. Construction of the power plant started in March and the first generator is scheduled to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2017.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)